Lebanon is set for yet another attempt at electing president

Shafaqna English- Lebanese lawmakers are due to meet on Thursday to elect a president, but analysts say that white smoke is not guaranteed.

The tiny Mediterranean country, already deep in economic and political crisis, has been without a president for more than two years.

Analysts say there was no indication that the 13th presidential vote planned for later this week will be any more productive.

“The Lebanese people still have no idea whether it will lead to the election of a president or whether it will end in failure,” said Lebanese analyst Karim Bitar.

Under multi-confessional Lebanon’s power-sharing system, the president must be a Maronite Christian.

Source: NaharNet

www.shafaqna.com