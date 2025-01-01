Iraq opens first General Hospital in Baghdad in nearly four decades

Shafaqna English- Al-Shaab Hospital located in the city’s Al-Rusafa district, is designed to address critical healthcare gaps in Iraq’s capital, where a rapidly growing population has outpaced medical infrastructure.

Al-Shaab General Hospital symbolizes a renewed focus on public health, with advanced technology, improved infrastructure, and a patient-centered approach to healthcare delivery.

Baghdad has not seen a major hospital inauguration since 1986, despite its population doubling to over 9 million residents. For decades, residents of Al-Rusafa faced limited access to healthcare, relying on small health centers unable to meet the growing demand.

Source: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com