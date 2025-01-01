Afghanistan: Blocked roads in Daykundi created numerous challenges for the people

Shafaqna English- Following recent heavy snowfalls in Afghanistan, several connecting roads in Daykundi province and the road linking this province to Bamyan-Daykundi’s main route to Kabul have been blocked.

Residents of this province have criticized the Taliban’s Directorate of Public Works in Daykundi and the contracting companies responsible for clearing the blocked routes. They emphasize that the prolonged closure of roads has created numerous challenges for the people.

In conversations with the Hash-e Subh Daily, residents stated that due to the road closures, the prices of goods in local markets have increased. They also highlighted the lack of well-equipped healthcare facilities and shortages of medicine and medical equipment, which has made it difficult to transport their patients to medical centers in Nili, the provincial capital, or neighboring provinces.

Source: Hasht-e Subh Daily

