Appeal for $371.4 million to boost life-saving assistance in Lebanon

Shafaqna English- The UN and the Government of Lebanon unveiled a $371.4 million extension of the Lebanon Flash Appeal aiming to provide life-saving assistance to civilians.

Announced at the Grand Serail in Beirut by Deputy Prime Minister Saade el-Shami and UN Humanitarian Coordinator Imran Riza, the appeal extends emergency efforts through March 2025.

It builds on the original Flash Appeal launched in October 2024, following the largest escalation of conflict since the 2006 Lebanon War.

This extension targets immediate relief for the most vulnerable populations – Lebanese citizens, Syrian and Palestinian refugees, and migrants – while complementing the Lebanon Response Plan (LRP), which serves as the overarching framework for humanitarian and stabilization efforts.

Key priorities include food assistance, winterization support, emergency repairs, and civilian protection, alongside addressing gaps in healthcare, water,r, and education infrastructure.

Source: News.un.org

