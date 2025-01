Shafaqna English- The Shia-majority region of Parachinar in Pakistan remains in a state of paralysis as unrest and severe shortages of essential supplies persist due to prolonged road closures.

The area continues to face fear, uncertainty, and violence, driven by Takfiri militants. These ongoing disruptions have severely impacted access to food, life-saving medicines, and other critical supplies, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Source: IQNA

