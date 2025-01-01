Decades of Injustice: Unbroken Spirit of Kashmiri People

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir, On January 5, 1949, the United Nations adopted a resolution that guaranteed the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) the right to determine their future through a free and impartial plebiscite. Seventy-six years later, this promise remains unfulfilled. The people of Kashmir continue to endure a relentless cycle of violence, occupation, and systemic oppression. As Pakistan observed the Occupied Kashmir’s Right to Self-Determination Day on Sunday, its leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reiterated their unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom. This somber occasion serves as a reminder of the international community’s failure to uphold its resolutions and act upon its commitments.

India’s unilateral revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019, compounded decades of injustice. By stripping the region of its autonomy and initiating demographic changes, India has sought to suppress the Kashmiri identity. These measures, aimed at erasing the cultural and political uniqueness of the region, are a stark violation of international law. Yet, despite these oppressive tactics, the resilience and spirit of the Kashmiri people remain unbroken. Their steadfast determination in the face of adversity underscores the urgency of resolving this longstanding dispute.

The Kashmir issue is not merely a bilateral matter between Pakistan and India; it is fundamentally about human rights and adherence to international law. Yet, the global response to the plight of the Kashmiri people has been disappointingly muted. While Pakistan consistently raises the issue on international platforms, there has been a noticeable decline in global support for the Kashmiri cause. This apathy emboldens India to continue its repressive policies, which include widespread human rights violations, mass detentions, curfews, and the use of pellet guns that have caused immense suffering, even among children.

Pakistan, despite grappling with economic challenges and complex regional dynamics, remains committed to its moral and diplomatic responsibilities toward Occupied Kashmir. However, resolving this seven-decade-long conflict demands more than Pakistan’s solitary efforts. The resolution of the Kashmir dispute is critical to achieving lasting peace in South Asia. Global powers and regional stakeholders must recognize the centrality of this issue and work towards a just and sustainable solution.

India’s actions in Occupied Kashmir are not only a violation of international law but also an affront to human dignity. Comparisons with other global struggles for self-determination reveal the broader implications of unresolved colonial legacies and the failure of international systems designed to protect human rights. Beyond rhetoric, Islamabad must devise innovative strategies to garner international support and highlight India’s transgressions effectively.

The Kashmiri people have an inherent right to determine their destiny, a right enshrined in the UN Charter and reaffirmed through various resolutions and international laws. It is imperative for nations that value freedom and justice to support their cause. The struggle for self-determination transcends borders; it is a universal fight against oppression and a call to uphold human dignity.

As Pakistan’s leadership emphasized on January 5, the time for global action is long overdue. The Kashmiri people have waited decades for the justice they were promised. The world cannot afford another year of unfulfilled commitments and unheeded cries for freedom. The Kashmiri struggle for self-determination must not remain a forgotten promise—it must become a global priority.

