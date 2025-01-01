Scientists find possible linkages between diet, inflammation and brain health

Shafaqna English- Scientists have paved the way for future therapies to slow or manage the aging process in the brain. They have identified the molecular changes that occur in the brains of aging mice and located a hot spot where much of that damage is centralized.

To conduct the study, funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), researchers used cutting-edge single-cell RNA sequencing and advanced brain-mapping tools developed through NIH’s The BRAIN Initiative® to map over 1.2 million brain cells from young (two months old) and aged (18 months old) mice across 16 broad brain regions.

The aged mice are what scientists consider to be the equivalent of a late middle-aged human. Mouse brains share many similarities with human brains in terms of structure, function, genes, and cell types.

This study lays the groundwork for new strategies in diet and therapeutic approaches aimed at maintaining brain health into old age, along with more research on the complexities of advanced aging in the brain. As scientists further explore these connections, research may unlock more specific dietary or drug interventions to combat or slow aging on a cellular level.

Source: Allen Institute

