Ahkam Graph: Is French-cut beard permissible?

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Beard”.
Question: Is French-cut beard permissible?
Answer: Based on obligatory precaution it is not permissible for a man to shave his beard. Similarly, it is not permissible for him to just leave the hair on his chin and shave the sides. This too is based on obligatory precaution, in this ruling, you may refer to the next learned Mujtahid.
