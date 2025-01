Shafaqna English- Islamic Centre Of England presented: In this enlightening video, H.I.W. Seyed Hashem Moosavi delves into the difficult conditions faced by Shia Muslims during the Abbasid Caliphate. He highlights the severe economic hardships, religious oppression, and the imprisonment of the Imams, which marked this era as one of immense struggle for the followers of Ahlul Bayt (AS).

