English
International Shia News Agency
AI & HI adopted ContentFeatured

What are the Sacred months in Islam?

0

Shafaqna English | AI & HI adopted content- What are the Sacred months in Islam?

The sacred months, also known as the “Al-Ashhur Al-Hurum,” are four months in the Islamic calendar that are considered especially holy and significant. They are:

  1. Muharram: The first month of the Islamic calendar. It is a time of mourning and reflection, particularly significant for Shia Muslims due to the commemoration of the martyrdom of Hussein ibn Ali at the Battle of Karbala.
  2. Rajab: The seventh month of the Islamic calendar. It is a time for increased devotion, prayer, and the seeking of forgiveness.
  3. Dhu al-Qi’dah: The eleventh month of the Islamic calendar. It is one of the months of truce in which fighting was traditionally forbidden, allowing for safe pilgrimage and travel.
  4. Dhu al-Hijjah: The twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar.The first ten days are particularly sacred, culminating in the Hajj pilgrimage. The Day of Arafah falls on the 9th of Dhu al-Hijjah, a day of fasting and repentance. The 10th day is Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorating the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son in obedience to God.

These months are times for Muslims to engage in increased worship, reflection, and spiritual activities. The prohibitions on fighting during these months were established to create periods of peace, allowing for safe pilgrimage and fostering a sense of unity and devotion among Muslims.

Shafaqna English’s AI & HI adoption: Methods and motivations

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

What is the position of Jesus (AS) in Islam?

asadian

What is the position of Lady Mary (SA) in Islamic tradition?

asadian

What is the historical background of the phrase “Merry Christmas”?

asadian

What are the commonalities between Islam and Christianity?

asadian

What is Islam’s perspective on poverty?

asadian

What is the current position of Islamic finance in the global economy?

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.