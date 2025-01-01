Shafaqna English | AI & HI adopted content- What are the Sacred months in Islam?

The sacred months, also known as the “Al-Ashhur Al-Hurum,” are four months in the Islamic calendar that are considered especially holy and significant. They are:

Muharram: The first month of the Islamic calendar. It is a time of mourning and reflection, particularly significant for Shia Muslims due to the commemoration of the martyrdom of Hussein ibn Ali at the Battle of Karbala. Rajab: The seventh month of the Islamic calendar. It is a time for increased devotion, prayer, and the seeking of forgiveness. Dhu al-Qi’dah: The eleventh month of the Islamic calendar. It is one of the months of truce in which fighting was traditionally forbidden, allowing for safe pilgrimage and travel. Dhu al-Hijjah: The twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar.The first ten days are particularly sacred, culminating in the Hajj pilgrimage. The Day of Arafah falls on the 9th of Dhu al-Hijjah, a day of fasting and repentance. The 10th day is Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorating the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son in obedience to God.

These months are times for Muslims to engage in increased worship, reflection, and spiritual activities. The prohibitions on fighting during these months were established to create periods of peace, allowing for safe pilgrimage and fostering a sense of unity and devotion among Muslims.

