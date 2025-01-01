USA: 130,000 people ordered to evacuate in Los Angeles as winds fuel blazes

Shafaqna English- USA firefighters battle to control major blazes that put 130,000 people under evacuation orders as winds fuel blazes.

At least five people were killed and nearly 2,000 structures were destroyed as fierce wildfires raged in the Los Angeles area, officials said.

A fast-moving fire broke out in the hills above Hollywood Boulevard and threatened some of the most popular Los Angeles tourist spots.

Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin says “erratic wind gusts” are spreading embers kilometers ahead of the wildfires.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed solidarity with California and commended firefighters working to contain the blazes there.

“Antonio Guterres is shocked and saddened by the widespread devastation caused by the wildfires in California,” his office stated.

“He commends the courage of the thousands of firefighters and first responders doing everything they can in extremely difficult conditions.

