Guardian: Musk Warns AI Training Has Exhausted Human Data

Shafaqna English- Elon Musk revealed that AI companies have depleted human-generated data for training, signaling a shift toward AI-created synthetic data, as reported by the Guardian.

Musk stated during a livestream that the sum of human knowledge used in AI training was exhausted last year. Companies like Meta and Google are already using synthetic data to refine AI models, but challenges such as AI “hallucinations”—generating unreliable content—complicate the process. This development raises ethical and legal questions as industries demand compensation for copyrighted material used in model training.

Source: The Guardian

