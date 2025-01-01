English
UN migration agency appeals for $73 million in aid for Syria

Shafaqna English- The UN migration agency on Thursday expanded an aid appeal for Syria to over $73 million, as the country transitions after years of civil war.
The United Nations’ International Organization for Migration said it was more than doubling an appeal launched last month for Syria, from $30 million to $73.2 million, to assist 1.1 million people across Syria over the next six months.
“IOM is committed to helping the people of Syria at this historical moment as the nation recovers from nearly 14 years of conflict,” IOM chief Amy Pope said in a statement.

