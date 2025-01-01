Space: Lunar Soil Outshines Martian Ground for Farming Potential

Shafaqna English- Researchers reveal surprising findings that lunar soil supports plant growth more effectively than Martian soil, reshaping the future of extraterrestrial agriculture, as Space reported.

Recent experiments have shown that lunar soil, despite its nutrient deficiencies, is more conducive to plant growth than the clay-like soil of Mars. This is due to better aeration, which facilitates oxygen access for plant roots. In contrast, Martian soil’s density and toxicity present significant barriers to sustainable farming.

Scientists are exploring solutions, including adding fertilizers and enhancing soil structure, to support agriculture on Mars. The discovery emphasizes the potential for lunar farming as a precursor to larger-scale extraterrestrial agriculture.

The findings mark a key step in addressing food security challenges for future space colonies, with implications for life-support systems on the Moon and Mars.

Source: Space.com

