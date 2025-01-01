English
Pope Francis calls humanitarian situation in Gaza shameful

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis called the humanitarian situation in Gaza “very serious and shameful”.

In a yearly address to diplomats delivered on his behalf by an aide, Francis appeared to reference deaths caused by winter cold in Gaza, where there is almost no electricity.

“We cannot in any way accept the bombing of civilians,” the text said.

“We cannot accept that children are freezing to death because hospitals have been destroyed or a country’s energy network has been hit.”

The pope was present for the address but asked an aide to read it for him as he was recovering from a cold.

The comments were part of an address to Vatican-accredited envoys from 184 countries, sometimes called the pope’s “State of the World” speech. The Israeli ambassador to the Holy See was present for the event.

