English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

WHO:UNRWA ban will only deepen sufferings of people in Gaza

0

Shafaqna English-Banning the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) will “only deepen” the suffering of people in Gaza, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief said.

“UNRWA is the largest health provider in Gaza,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

“With about 1,000 health workers, UNRWA handles over 16,000 medical consultations per day, including for childhood vaccinations, maternal health services, malnutrition screening and mental health support.”

“No other agency can match this scale. Banning UNRWA will only deepen the suffering of the people in need of lifesaving care,” Tedros said.

Source:TRT WORLD

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UNRWA lost 212 of its staff members since start of war in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

UNRWA: Israel blocks Palestinians from 80% of Gaza

leila yazdani

UNRWA calls for independent investigation into Israeli attack on Gaza school

nasibeh yazdani

WHO’s Chief Warns of “Catastrophic Hunger” in Gaza

leila yazdani

UNRWA: Almost all displaced Palestinians forced to flee Rafah

nasibeh yazdani

WHO’s Chief: 2 billion people face hardship on health spending

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.