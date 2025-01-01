WHO:UNRWA ban will only deepen sufferings of people in Gaza

“UNRWA is the largest health provider in Gaza,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

“With about 1,000 health workers, UNRWA handles over 16,000 medical consultations per day, including for childhood vaccinations, maternal health services, malnutrition screening and mental health support.”

“No other agency can match this scale. Banning UNRWA will only deepen the suffering of the people in need of lifesaving care,” Tedros said.