Pope Francis invites Iraqi PM to participate world meeting on children’s rights

0

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis invited the Iraqi Prime Minister to participate in the world meeting on children’s rights.

During their phone conversation, Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani emphasized the deep ties between Iraq and the Vatican as well as their shared opposition to violence and conflict while supporting initiatives to bring about world peace and security, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The meeting entitled “Love Them and Protect Them” will bring together experts and guests worldwide on February 3, 2025.

Experts and officials from many countries will come together to discuss creative ways to protect children who are subjected to extreme poverty, exploitation, abuse, and conflict.

 

 

Source:IraqiNews.com

www.shafaqna.com

