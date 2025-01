Shafaqna English-A security source in Nineveh province reported the arrival of 191 families of Daesh members to the Al-Jadaa camp in the Qayyarah district south of Mosul.

The source told Shafaq News that Iraq had received 710 individuals, noting that “these families are from the provinces of Nineveh, Saladin, and Al-Anbar.”

This transfer is part of the 18th round of the family rehabilitation operations.

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com