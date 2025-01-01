[Shafaqna Exclusive] History of the Kadhimiya Shrine

Shafaqna English- “Atlas of Shia” is a book written by “Rasul Ja’fariyan” in Persian, published in Tehran in 2008. This scholarly work, consisting of 743 pages and 12 chapters, aims to provide a geographical and historical depiction of Shia Islam from the beginning of Islam to the first decade of the third millennium. The “Atlas of Shia” has won the Book of the Year Award of the Islamic Republic of Iran and has been translated into Arabic. Shafaqna News Agency has translated sections of this significant book into English for interested readers.

History of the Kadhimiya Shrine

When Mansur chose Baghdad as his capital, he selected the Shuniziyyah gardens, located in the northwest of the city, as the burial site for his family, naming it “Maqabir al-Quraysh” (The Cemeteries of the Quraysh). Imam Musa al-Kadhim (AS), who was brought to Baghdad under the orders of Harun al-Rashid and martyred in prison, was the fourth individual to be buried in this cemetery, in a place he had previously purchased.

The first shrine was built under the direction of Imam Muhammad al-Jawad (AS) and by the order of Al-Ma’mun. When Imam al-Jawad (AS) was martyred, he was buried next to his grandfather, Imam Musa al-Kadhim (AS). Later, Shia Muslims built a shrine and structure over the graves of these two Imams and named it “Kadhimayn” (the two Kadhims). Due to its proximity to the Bab al-Tin Mosque, it was also referred to as “Mashhad Bab al-Tin.”

Over time, Shia followers constructed a small building with several chambers and provided accommodations for the servants and pilgrims. In 947 CE, Al-Mu’izz al-Dawla, the Buyid ruler, replaced the previous structure with a grand shrine, building two separate wooden sanctuaries and a large dome above them. The interior of the shrine was also decorated.

During the time of Adhud al-Dawla (986 CE), the shrine was expanded, and a wall was built around the city. A hospital for pilgrims was also established between Kadhimiya and Baghdad, and Kadhimiya gained prominence as a city alongside Baghdad.

Following the Shia-Sunni conflict and the fire that destroyed the Karkh district in 1049 CE, the shrine suffered significant damage. However, Arsalan al-Basasiri, with the help of Abu Nasr Firuz bin Abi Kalijar, undertook the restoration and repair of the shrine and minarets, and ordered the installation of two sanctuaries over the graves of the two Imams.

In 1096 CE, Majd al-Mulk Braoustani Qummi, the Shia minister of Berkiyarq of the Seljuk dynasty, in addition to decorating, rebuilding, and repairing the shrine, added a guest house and two beautiful minarets.

In 1173 CE, and several years later, the Tigris River flooded twice, causing damage to the shrine. On both occasions, Caliph al-Nasir li-Din Allah, with the efforts of his Shia minister, Mu’ayyid al-Din Qummi, oversaw repairs. In 1179 CE, the surrounding area of the shrine was developed with chambers and guesthouses, and in 1211 CE, these chambers were converted into a religious school. During the reign of Al-Zahir al-Abbasi, Kadhimayn also suffered a fire, which was repaired and restored by the caliph.

In 1258 CE, during the invasion of Baghdad by Hulagu, the city was looted and destroyed. However, with the efforts of Hulagu’s minister, Ata Malik Juvayni, the Kadhimiya shrine was repaired and decorated.

During the reign of Sultan Uwais Jalayer, the Tigris River flooded again, causing damage to Kadhimiya. The Sultan not only repaired and renovated the shrine but also replaced the single dome built during the Buyid period with two domes over the holy graves and built a caravanserai for the accommodation of pilgrims.

In 1520 CE, Shah Ismail Safavi destroyed all the buildings of the shrine and constructed a beautiful new structure with four courtyards, two tiled domes, two sanctuaries inlaid with marquetry, precious chandeliers and silver doors. He also built a mosque to the north of the shrine, which became known as the Safavi Mosque. When Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent conquered Iraq, he presented a beautiful tiled brick pulpit to this mosque.

Shah Abbas I was the first to build a steel shrine over the graves of the Imams. Shah Safi, in 1635 CE, built four minarets at the corners of the courtyard.

Agha Muhammad Khan Qajar, in addition to restoring and expanding the shrine in 1796 CE, gilded the two domes and the southern portico, and covered the floor of the shrine and courtyard with marble.

Fath Ali Shah, from 1811 to 1813 CE, gilded the minarets and decorated the porticos with mirror work and tile. The Qajar rulers made extensive decorations in the shrine. Among them, Shaykh al-‘Iraqayn, the representative of Amir Kabir, took reformative measures in the shrine, and Mutamad al-Dawlah Qerji gilded the eastern and western southern porticos. Nasser al-Din Shah replaced the steel shrine from the Safavid era with a silver one. From that time until the occupation of Iraq by the United States in 2003 CE, no significant changes were made to the shrine.

