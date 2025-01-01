English
[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: Wiladat of Imam Muhammad Taqi (AS)

Shafaqna EnglishSICM Mahfil Ali Celebrating the birth anniversary of Imam Muhammad Taqi (AS) with Shaykh Mohamed Yasin Devji on Friday 10 January 2025.

Currently practicing Psychosynthesis Life coaching, Msc in Psychotherapy and Counselling at the University of Warwick. Studied in the Seminaries of Qom and Syria for 16 years, BA in Islamic Philosophy in Mysticism. Qualified in IT Management. Areas of interest include Transcendental Philosophy, Islamic Mysticism, Qur’anic Exegesis, and Spiritual Psychology.

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: Commemorating martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hadi (AS)

