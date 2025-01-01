UN: Myanmar military air strike in Rakhine state kills about 40 people

Shafaqna English- Air strikes by Myanmar’s military in the western state of Rakhine this week killed more than 40 people and destroyed about 500 homes, the United Nations said.

In a statement late on Friday, the UN said that military government forces hit Kyauk Ni Maw, a village in Ramree island township, killing more than 40 people and destroying about 500 homes.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021, igniting mass protests that evolved into a widespread armed rebellion on multiple fronts that left thousands dead.

Women and children were among those who were killed in Rakhine, according to the statement, which was attributed to the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Myanmar.

