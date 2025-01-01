Guterres highlights the urgent need for climate action after the hottest year on record

Shafaqna English- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted the severity of the climate crisis, saying that it requires “trail-blazing climate action in 2025.”

“Global heating is a cold, hard fact,” Guterres said in a statement after the Geneva-based World Meteorological Organization (WMO) recently reported 2024 as the hottest year.

Noting that 2024 is likely to be the first calendar year with a global mean temperature exceeding 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, Guterres said: “Individual years pushing past the 1.5-degree limit do not mean the long-term goal is shot. It means we need to fight even harder to get on track.”

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com