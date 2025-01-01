Pope Francis prays for California fire victims

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis prays for victims of fires in Los Angeles.

In a telegram sent to Archbishop José H. Gómez of Los Angeles, the Pope stressed his “spiritual closeness” to the communities affected by the tragedy, and entrusted “the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of Almighty God”.

Pope Francis has expressed his deep sadness over the “loss of life” and “widespread destruction” caused by the recent fires near the city of Los Angeles in the United States.

The message – which was signed by Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin – added that the Pope sends “heartfelt condolences” to those mourning and prayers for relief efforts and emergency services personnel.