Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan for summit on girls’ education in Muslim communities

Shafaqna English- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan for a global summit on girls’ education in Muslim communities.

The education activist was shot by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, or the Pakistani Taliban, in 2012 when she was a schoolgirl and has returned to the country only a handful of times since.

“I’m truly honored, overwhelmed, and happy to be back in Pakistan,” she said as she arrived at the conference in the capital Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was set to open the two-day summit on Saturday morning. It will bring together representatives from Muslim-majority countries. Yousafzai is due to address the summit on Sunday.

Source: TRTWorld

www.shafaqna.com

