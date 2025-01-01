English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

AA: Medieval Muslim migrants helped build Europe’s castles, churches

0

Shafaqna English- The medieval architectural style known as Romanesque had Islamic inspiration. Many Romanesque masterpieces across the continent were built by Muslims.

Diana Darke’s monumental book argues the world of construction in medieval Europe involved a significant Muslim contribution.

Earlier, in the eleventh century, another Palestinian mason, known as “Ulmar”, helped build the magnificent West Front at Castle Acre Priory in South England’s Norfolk.

These cases of men from the Levant helping to construct monuments that would become integral parts of British architectural heritage are not exceptional, according to author Diana Darke.

Source: Middle East Eye 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA: CAIR stressed Muslims-Christians have more in common than they think

nasibeh yazdani

Pope calls on all believers to work for peace

nasibeh yazdani

Thinktank: Muslims face hostile climate in UK

nasibeh yazdani

Al-Eqtisadiyah: 82% of Wealthy Muslims Interested Buying Property in Saudi Arabia

faati

Sweden: Far-right activist jailed for hate speech against Muslims

nasibeh yazdani

Hong Kong Muslims Seek Government Support for Halal Certification

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.