AA: Medieval Muslim migrants helped build Europe’s castles, churches

Shafaqna English- The medieval architectural style known as Romanesque had Islamic inspiration. Many Romanesque masterpieces across the continent were built by Muslims.

Diana Darke’s monumental book argues the world of construction in medieval Europe involved a significant Muslim contribution.

Earlier, in the eleventh century, another Palestinian mason, known as “Ulmar”, helped build the magnificent West Front at Castle Acre Priory in South England’s Norfolk.

These cases of men from the Levant helping to construct monuments that would become integral parts of British architectural heritage are not exceptional, according to author Diana Darke.

Source: Middle East Eye

www.shafaqna.com