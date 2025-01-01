Indonesia plans to build a mosque in Japan

Shafaqna English- The Cinta Quran Foundation, an Indonesian organization, has planned to build the As-Sholihin Mosque in Yokohama, Japan.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Friday, January 10, 2025, and was led by Fatih Karim, founder and advisory board member of the foundation.

“The As-Sholihin Yokohama Mosque is a true form of the mission of Islamic Da’wah full of love in the Land of the Rising Sun. We hope this mosque will not only be a place of worship but also be a center for social activities, which will strengthen intercultural community relations in Japan,” stated Fatih Karim in a release shared with Tempo.

The mosque will occupy 397 square meters of land and will have a total area of 650 square meters, designed to host more than 600 worshippers.

With the involvement of a Japanese architect, the project aims to combine modernity and functionality. “In Japan, all buildings are taken into consideration, including this mosque. The plan is to build this mosque on three floors with a modern building and of course comfortable for worship,” Karim added.

Funding for the mosque, estimated at Rp40 billion (roughly $2.4 million), has been supported by donations from Muslims in Indonesia.

Designed as a multifunctional facility, the mosque will include spaces for prayer, an area for new converts, an Islamic financial center (Bayt al-mal), a halal market, and facilities for Islamic education and community events.

Karim also shared that, even before the mosque’s completion, the site had already played a significant role in fostering faith. “Alhamdulillah, with Allah’s guidance, many Japanese citizens have finally embraced Islam at the place where this mosque will be built, hopefully, more people will flock here to declare their faith,” he said.

