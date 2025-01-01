English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Indonesia plans to build a mosque in Japan

0

Shafaqna English- The Cinta Quran Foundation, an Indonesian organization, has planned to build the As-Sholihin Mosque in Yokohama, Japan.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Friday, January 10, 2025, and was led by Fatih Karim, founder and advisory board member of the foundation.

“The As-Sholihin Yokohama Mosque is a true form of the mission of Islamic Da’wah full of love in the Land of the Rising Sun. We hope this mosque will not only be a place of worship but also be a center for social activities, which will strengthen intercultural community relations in Japan,” stated Fatih Karim in a release shared with Tempo.

The mosque will occupy 397 square meters of land and will have a total area of 650 square meters, designed to host more than 600 worshippers.

With the involvement of a Japanese architect, the project aims to combine modernity and functionality. “In Japan, all buildings are taken into consideration, including this mosque. The plan is to build this mosque on three floors with a modern building and of course comfortable for worship,” Karim added.

Funding for the mosque, estimated at Rp40 billion (roughly $2.4 million), has been supported by donations from Muslims in Indonesia.

Designed as a multifunctional facility, the mosque will include spaces for prayer, an area for new converts, an Islamic financial center (Bayt al-mal), a halal market, and facilities for Islamic education and community events.

Karim also shared that, even before the mosque’s completion, the site had already played a significant role in fostering faith. “Alhamdulillah, with Allah’s guidance, many Japanese citizens have finally embraced Islam at the place where this mosque will be built, hopefully, more people will flock here to declare their faith,” he said.

Source:IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA: Religious places burn down in southern California wildfires

leila yazdani

CBS: Exciting Space Missions Set for 2025

parniani

Iran: Fabulous Jameh Mosque in Yazd

asadzadeh

India: Uttar Pradesh Authorities demolish part of 185 year old Mosque

leila yazdani

Japan Launches World’s First Wooden Satellite

parniani

Asian Karate Championships: Iran secured 11 medals

asadzadeh

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.