Afghanistan: Concerns raised over Kabul’s cleanliness

Shafaqna English- Several Kabul residents have criticized what they describe as a lack of attention to urban culture and cleanliness in the city.

With Kabul’s growing population, some individuals show negligence in keeping the city clean and adhering to urban principles.

“Sometimes you see people eating or drinking in their cars and throwing their trash onto the road. Others leave their garbage on streets and in parks,” said Osman, a resident of Kabul.

“We must keep our city clean, pay attention to it, and cooperate with government employees who work to maintain its cleanliness,” said Sayed Mahdi, another resident of Kabul.

Source:ToloNews

www.shafaqna.com