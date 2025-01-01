I’tikaf is the spring of life

Shafaqna English- I’tikaf is a three-day spiritual retreat to build the self; it is the act of leaving one’s house to be in the service of Allah (SWT) and to recognize one’s self in Allah’s (SWT) house (the Masjid) while at the same time, being a guest in the House of Allah (SWT).

Since the life of the transient world keeps us busy for the whole year in studies, work, business, traveling, and other such things and causes us to be negligent of the next life, we may sometimes think that these things are the sole purpose in life. Thus, we forget our true goal – Allah (SWT). Hence, it is for this reason that I’tikaf is referred to as “The spring of life in a world struck with the drought of the negligence of Allah (SWT).”

I’tikaf is a tradition that has been in Islam from the first days of the revelation

One of the greatest traditions of Islam, the spark of which has recently been reignited in the hearts of the youth, is that of I’tikaf. This is a tradition that has been in Islam from the first days of the revelation and is also something known and recognized in other Divine religions sent by Allah (SWT) and practiced by them – more or less

I’tikaf is the best time to think and reflect on the self and the world around

It is the negligence of ourselves and our Creator that is given a fresh breath of life in this short three-day period of I’tikaf. In addition, we can once again find ourselves and our Lord and return to God now before we are forced to return to him by the separation of the soul from the body in a state of complete negligence of God.

The period of I’tikaf is the best time to force one’s self to sit and think and reflect on the self and the world around; the period of the I’tikaf is the best time to forget the worries of the transient world and to return to the soul and the Creator of the soul; the period of the I’tikaf is the best time to return to Allah (SWT) in true repentance for our sins committed through the year and to concentrate on the Words of Allah (SWT) in the Qur’an, the prayers and supplications used to call upon Him and all of those things which are related to God and Sacred Essence.

Definition of I’tikaf

The literal definition of the word I’tikaf is to stay in a particular place, however, in the definition of the faith of Islam, this word means to stay in the Masjid for a particular period in the worship of Allah (SWT) while maintaining certain conditions.

In the state of I’tikaf, a person can stand, sit, sleep, etc… and there is not one particular ‘form’ that this retreat must be carried out in (unlike the Salaat which has a specific form to it). What is important in this period is to obey the commandments of Allah (SWT), to refrain from the things which God has prohibited (both in life in general and in this three-day sojourn), and to be in the service of God.

Thus, I’tikaf is for 3 full days and 2 nights which are in between these days and this period must be maintained. In this ruling, just as that of the daily Salaat, the meaning of three complete days means three periods of Fajr to Maghrib.

Narrations in Shia Islam books narrated from the Prophet (PBUH) and Ahlul Bayt (AS) about I’tikaf

We have many authentic narrations in Shia Islam books narrated from the Prophet and Ahlul Bayt (AS) about I’tikaf. You can see Al-Tahtheeb, V. 4, p. 291 to 293, and Al-Istibsaar, v.2, p.128 and 316, and Wasa’il-al-Shia , volume 10 where you can see lot of narrations about I’tikaf.

In his narration from Dawud ibn-al-Hasin from Abi ‘Abbas from Abi ‘Abdillah (AS) who said: The Holy Prophet (PBUH) performed i’tikaf1 in the Month of Ramadhan on the first ten days, then he performed i’tikaf the following year in the middle ten days and in the third year, he performed the i’tikaf on the last ten days – and from then on he always performed his i’tikaf on the last ten days of the holy Month of Ramadhan.

قال رسول الله صلى الله عليه وأله: من اعتكف إيماناُ وإحتساباُ غٌفِر له ما تقدم مِن ذنبه

The Messenger of Allah (SWT) has said: “The person who secludes himself (in the Masjid in I’tikaf) in true faith and hope (for the reward of Allah (SWT)), all of his previous sins shall be forgiven.” (Kanzul Ummal, Hadith 24007)

وَإِذْ جَعَلْنَا الْبَيْتَ مَثَابَةً لِلنَّاسِ وَأَمْنًا وَاتَّخِذُوا مِنْ مَقَامِ إِبْرَاهِيمَ مُصَلًّى ۖ وَعَهِدْنَا إِلَىٰ إِبْرَاهِيمَ وَإِسْمَاعِيلَ أَنْ طَهِّرَا بَيْتِيَ لِلطَّائِفِينَ وَالْعَاكِفِينَ وَالرُّكَّعِ السُّجُودِ

“And when We made the House a pilgrimage for mankind and a (place of) security, and said, ‘Appoint for yourselves a place of prayer on the standing-place of Ibrahim [Maqam-e-Ibrahim].’ And We enjoined Ibrahim and Isma’il saying: ‘Purify My House for those who visit (it) and those who abide (in it) for devotion, those who bow down (and) those who prostrate themselves.’” (Surat-ul-Baqarah 2:125)

Source:

I’tikaf, The Spiritual Retreat, Saleem Bhimji

Sunan An-Nabi, Chapter 18: The Adab of I’tikaf, Sayyid Muhammad Husayn Tabataba’i

