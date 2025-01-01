Malala Yousafzai urges Muslim leaders to champion girls’ education despite bans imposed by the Taliban

Shafaqna English- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai urged Muslim leaders on Sunday not to “legitimize” the Afghan Taliban government and to condemn their severe restrictions on women’s education.

“Do not legitimize them,” she said at a summit on girls’ education in Muslim nations being held in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad.

“As Muslim leaders, now is the time to raise your voices, use your power. You can show true leadership. You can show true Islam,” said 27-year-old Yousafzai.

The two-day conference has brought together ministers and education officials from dozens of Muslim-majority countries, backed by the Muslim World League.

Source: France24

