Iraq reviewed tourism projects in line with Baghdad’s nomination as 2025 Arab tourist capital

Shafaqna English- The Iraqi government reviewed on Saturday tourism projects that are planned to be constructed throughout the country.

The Iraqi cabinet decided to invite a Spanish firm that specializes in tourism development to develop concepts and construct appealing tourist and entertainment facilities, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, stated during a meeting devoted to presenting a package of tourism projects that the required components are available in Iraq and can be turned into a fundamental source in the non-oil economy.

Al-Sudani further explained that the purpose of the initiative is to make the country more appealing to tourists from other countries.

In order to draw in foreign investment, the Iraqi Prime Minister urged the construction of attractive tourist and entertainment facilities, the removal of administrative obstacles, and the improvement of required circumstances.

Source: Iraqi News

