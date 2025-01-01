USA: Around 35,000 homes and businesses without electricity in Los Angeles

Shafaqna English- 34,646 homes and businesses in Los Angeles are now without electricity, according to Poweroutage.us.

Roughly 18,400 Southern California Edison customers remain without power, as well as about 16,100 Los Angeles Department of Water & Power customers, and about 100 with Pasadena Water and Power, according to the latest data.

At least 16 people have been killed so far in the California fires, with 11 attributed to the Eaton Fire and five to the Palisades, while 13 other residents remain missing.

Source: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com