Shafaqna English- In this enlightening lecture by Sheikh Azhar Nasser, presented by MYC Media, the discussion delves into the profound lessons from Imam Ali’s (AS) life, exploring how his character and actions define the true “Art of Manhood.”

Imam Ali (AS) & The Art of Manhood | Sheikh Azhar Nasser | The Birth of Imam Ali (AS) – Part 2

www.shafaqna.com