Afghanistan: 80% of population in Sar-e Pul province faces challenges in accessing clean drinking water

Shafaqna English- Approximately 80% of the population in Sar-e Pul province faces challenges in accessing clean drinking water, the Directorate of Rural Rehabilitation and Development said.

However, the inauguration of two water supply networks in the province, costing 15 million Afghani, has provided clean water to at least 900 families. Residents expressed relief over the newly available water supply:

The Directorate of Rural Rehabilitation and Development has called on aid organizations, traders, and investors to establish more water supply networks to alleviate the province’s water crisis. 

