Saudi Arabia: Worshippers urged to avoid getting distracted by their mobile phones

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia has advised Muslim women visiting the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina to avoid getting distracted by mobile phones.

The Presidency of the Religious Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques recommended that female visitors not be distracted by their mobile phones and take pictures while in the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

The worshippers were also exhorted to make use of their presence there by performing obligatory and voluntary acts of worship such as prayers, circumambulation of the Holy Kaaba, recitation of the Sacred Quran, supplication, and attending religious sessions.

“Being keen on donning the hijab (the Islamic female headdress), chastity and modesty in the Two Holy Mosques is a sign of your reverence for them,” the state agency said in a series of notifications to Muslim females.

