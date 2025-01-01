Saudi Arabia: Worshippers urged to avoid getting distracted by their mobile phones

The Presidency of the Religious Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques recommended that female visitors not be distracted by their mobile phones and take pictures while in the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

The worshippers were also exhorted to make use of their presence there by performing obligatory and voluntary acts of worship such as prayers, circumambulation of the Holy Kaaba, recitation of the Sacred Quran, supplication, and attending religious sessions.