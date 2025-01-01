English
China sentences Uyghur woman to 17 Years for teaching Quran

Shafaqna English- China sentences a 49-year-old Uyghur woman to 17 years in prison in Xinjiang for teaching the Quran.

Authorities allege that Rozi engaged in “illegal underground religious activity” by teaching Quranic verses used in daily Muslim prayers, according to a report by Radio Free Asia (RFA) on Friday.

A police officer from Saybagh village, where the case was handled, confirmed the sentence but declined to provide further details about her imprisonment.

A staff member from the Bulaqsu Township Party Committee in Konasheher County, Kashgar prefecture, noted that Rozi, a resident of Saybagh village, was charged with “illegal religious activities.”

Rozi’s sons were also convicted in connection with her lessons. The Saybagh police officer stated that they received prison terms of seven and ten years for participating in what authorities labeled as “illegal religious education.”

Source:IQNA

 

