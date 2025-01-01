UN: Thousands flee southern Sudan town amid escalating clashes

Shafaqna English- Thousands have fled a town in southern Sudan since clashes started between the Sudanese army and rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) last week, the United Nations’ migration agency said.

The conflict in Sudan, which erupted in mid-April 2023, has pitted the forces of Army Chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan against his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who leads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

“Between 1,000 and 3,000 households were displaced from Um Rawaba town” in North Kordofan state in the country’s south in just five days, the UN’s International Organisation for Migration said.

Clashes broke out in the area last week between the army and the RSF, at the same time, the military led an advance on the central Sudan state of Al-Jazira, some 300 kilometers (186 miles) northeast.

Source: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com