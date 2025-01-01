UNICEF: Number of children living in conflict zones doubled

Shafaqna English- The world is entering a new era of crisis for children; climate change, inequality, and conflict are disrupting their lives and limiting their futures, an authoritative study from the UN’s Children Fund (UNICEF) has warned.

At the beginning of each year, UNICEF looks ahead to the risks that children are likely to face and suggests ways to reduce the potential harm. The latest report, Prospects for Children 2025: Building Resilient Systems for Children’s Futures, demands strengthening national systems that are designed to mitigate the impacts of crises on children and ensure they have access to the support they need.

Intensifying armed conflict will continue to pose serious risks to children in 2025. Conflicts are also increasing in intensity and violence.

Over 473 million children — more than one in six globally — now live in areas affected by conflict, with the world experiencing the highest number of conflicts since World War II. And the percentage of the world’s children living in conflict zones has doubled — from around 10 % in the 1990s to almost 19% today.

