Mining in Pakistan: Graveyard of Human Rights

The Sanjidi mine collapse, reportedly caused by a buildup of methane gas, is not an isolated event. It is part of a recurring pattern that reflects the systemic failures of Pakistan’s mining industry. Many mines operate without even basic safety measures, such as proper ventilation systems, which allow dangerous gases to accumulate unchecked. When disasters occur, rescue efforts are agonizingly slow, hindered by poor infrastructure, outdated equipment, and the lack of nearby medical facilities. For the miners and their families, the wait for help often feels endless, and for many, assistance arrives too late.

The loss of life in such incidents is a direct consequence of a system that places profits above people. Mine owners focus on extracting maximum resources—coal, minerals, and the lives of their workers—while investing little to nothing in safety measures. Regulatory authorities are equally culpable, often ignoring glaring violations of safety standards. While government officials routinely promise investigations and action after every disaster, these assurances have become empty platitudes, repeated only to be forgotten until the next tragedy strikes. Meanwhile, it is the miners who bear the heaviest burden, forced to work in dangerous conditions with no alternative for their livelihoods.

Adding to their plight, miners are left without any collective bargaining power. Unions, once a vital force for workers’ rights, have been systematically weakened, leaving miners unable to demand safety, fair wages, or basic dignity. This is not just negligence; it is systemic oppression. The lack of accountability and the repeated failure to address these issues underscores the government’s unwillingness to prioritize the lives of its workers.

If Pakistan is serious about protecting its miners, the era of hollow promises must end. The government must urgently implement and enforce stringent safety regulations, ensuring zero tolerance for violations. Modern technology for ventilation and gas monitoring must be made mandatory in all mines. Rescue teams must be adequately trained and equipped to respond immediately to emergencies, and medical facilities must be established near mining areas to provide timely assistance. Additionally, miners must be empowered through strong, independent unions that can advocate for their rights without interference.

The Sanjidi mine collapse is not just a tragedy but an outrage—a glaring indictment of a system that considers workers expendable. One life has already been lost, and eleven more remain in jeopardy, while their families anxiously wait for news. This disaster, like so many before it, was preventable. It serves as a painful reminder of the urgent need to overhaul Pakistan’s mining sector. Miners deserve safety, respect, and a government that values their lives over profits. By failing to protect these workers, we are complicit in their suffering. Instead of digging graves for miners, Pakistan must commit to building a system that safeguards their lives and upholds their rights.