Mining in Pakistan: Graveyard of Human Rights

Shafaqna Pakistan | by AK Haq- The collapse of the Sanjidi coal mine has once again highlighted the precarious and hazardous conditions under which Pakistan’s miners toil daily. One miner’s body has been recovered, but eleven others remain trapped beneath 4,000 feet of debris, toxic gas, and fractured rock. These individuals are not merely victims of a tragic accident but casualties of a system that prioritizes profit and neglect over human life.
This incident starkly illustrates the grim reality faced by workers in Pakistan’s mining sector, particularly in Balochistan, where safety standards are blatantly disregarded, regulatory oversight is virtually non-existent, and rescue operations are hampered by inadequate preparation and resources.
