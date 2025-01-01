Live science: Earth’s Heat Record Broken

Shafaqna English- For the first time, global warming exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels in 2024, new data has shown. That makes 2024 the hottest year on record.

These high global temperatures, coupled with record global atmospheric water vapour levels in 2024, meant unprecedented heatwaves and heavy rainfall events, causing misery for millions of people.

Scientists said that all of the internationally produced global temperature datasets show that 2024 was the hottest year since records began in 1850,” Carlo Buontempo, Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said in the statement.

Scientists are concerned about meeting the Paris Agreement. Around 200 countries pledged to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 C or under in the 2015 Paris Agreement. They said that “As this target refers to an average taken over more than two decades, today’s news doesn’t mean the agreement is defunct, but it does make meeting the target perilously uncertain.”

Source: livescience

www.shafaqna.com