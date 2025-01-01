English
Afghanistan: Kabul’s Child laborers continue to engage in hard labor despite harsh cold

Shafaqna English-Despite the harsh cold in Kabul, child laborers continue to engage in hard labor in the capital. Some of these children say they are forced to work to support their families financially.

Jawad, one of these children, cleans others’ shoes with frozen hands. He is a sixth-grade student, but life’s hardships have turned him into a breadwinner to support his father.

Jawad told TOLOnews: “Our request of the government is to find us jobs or pay salaries to me and my father.”
“I work so I can bring five loaves of bread home. My father is old; both of us work to cover household expenses,” said Elham, another child laborer.

