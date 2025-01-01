Italian Red Cross: More than 120,000 migrants passed through Lampedusa since 2023

English
Shafaqna English- From June 1, 2023, until today, the first reception center on the island of Lampedusa, in the Mediterranean has hosted a total of 126,000 migrants, the Italian Red Cross said.

Between June 1, 2023, and mid-January 2025, the reception center, or hotspot on the Italian island of Lampedusa, in the Mediterranean has welcomed a total of 126,000 migrants, states the Red Cross in figures released at the end of last week.

“The year 2024 that just ended brought a total of 45,997 migrants to Lampedusa on 1,095 different boats. Most of the arrivals were adult men (74.3 percent), followed by minors (19.4 percent) and women (6.3 percent)”.

