The Principles of Justice of Imam Ali (AS) Should Be Implemented in Accordance with Time and Human Experience: Dr. Jafari in an Interview with Shafaqna

SHAFAQNA- The writer, translator, and researcher of religious texts stated: “The just governance of Imam Ali (AS) is not a strange and astonishing matter related to the first century of the Hijra. Rather, it is something that is applicable in all times, places, and conditions. Therefore, even in modern societies today, it is precisely the countries that are advanced and have more growth that govern their people based on the same principles of justice.”

Dr. Seyed Mohammad Mahdi Jafari, in an interview with Shafaqna, explained: “When the people invited Amir al-Mu’minin (AS) to pledge allegiance to him, he gave them the freedom to choose and said that he adhered to certain principles. If he were to accept the responsibility of governing them, he would have to implement those principles. Therefore, they could not resist the principles he intended to enforce. The people insisted, saying they would act according to whatever he ordered. Imam Ali (AS) replied that it was not that he could just issue any commands. He would act in accordance with the Book of God, the tradition of the Prophet (PBUH), and his own ijtihad. However, the people were free to choose whoever they wanted. Eventually, the people accepted, and for the reasons he mentions in the famous sermon (Sermon 3 of Nahj al-Balagha), he agreed to their invitation for allegiance. In this regard, when he assumed the government, he did not establish a heavenly rule on earth but instead implemented the realities that people should live by, which lead to their growth, perfection, and development. Therefore, the just governance of Imam Ali (AS) is not an extraordinary matter confined to the first century of the Hijra. It is something that can be implemented in all times, places, and circumstances, and as such, even in modern societies, the countries that are more advanced and have greater growth govern their people according to these same principles of justice.”

Dr. Jafari viewed Imam Ali’s (AS) approach to justice as a model for combating structural corruption in the global society, stating: “Imam Ali (AS) was first and foremost a believer in meritocracy. He replaced all the governors and administrators who had come to power because of their tribal connections, affiliations with the Umayyads, or due to personal ambitions. These individuals had been governing various parts of the Islamic state.”

He emphasized: “The reason for Imam Ali’s (AS) conflict with Muawiya was precisely because Muawiya had created the structural corruption of Uthman’s reign. That is to say, Muawiya, Marwan, and other prominent members of the Umayyad clan had surrounded Uthman and confined his governance to the point that Uthman had no authority of his own. The real power lay in their hands, and they were the ones promoting corruption. Their entire governance was based on corruption because they had no personal merit, no faith in Islam, or any loyalty to the people.”

He continued: “Imam Ali (AS) wrote in Letter 27 of Nahj al-Balagha to Muhammad ibn Abi Bakr, who was the governor of Egypt: ‘So spread your wings of humility for them, be gentle with them, show them your face with kindness, and treat them equally in both your glances and looks, so that the powerful do not hope for injustice from you in their favor, and the weak do not despair of your justice towards them.’ Some rulers and governors, when an ordinary person—who had no ties to powerful circles—approached them, would look at them with disdain, but would treat the powerful and wealthy with respect. Imam Ali (AS) instructed that all people should be treated equally, lest those who consider themselves superior try to exploit the situation, or the weak lose hope in your justice.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian