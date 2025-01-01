Best Export Dates From Iran: ‘Mazafati-Piarom-Sayer’ Treasures of Flavor-Nutrition [Photos]

Advertorial Reportage- Dates are one of the oldest known fruits in human history, having been cultivated in tropical regions for thousands of years. Among the different types of dates, Iranian dates, especially Mazafati, Piarom and Sayer, are known worldwide for their unique characteristics. These dates have attracted the attention of different countries with their special flavors, diverse textures and high nutritional values.

Best Export Dates from Iran: Mazafati, Piarom and Sayer dates– Treasures of Taste and Nutrition

Scientific Introduction to Mazafati, Piarom and Sayer Dates:

Dates are one of the oldest known fruits in human history, having been cultivated in tropical regions for thousands of years. Among the different types of dates, Iranian dates, especially Mazafati, Piarom and Sayer, are known worldwide for their unique characteristics. These dates have attracted the attention of different countries with their special flavors, diverse textures and high nutritional values.

It is interesting to know that based on the data available in 2024, the average export price of dates in the world is about $4,000 per ton, while the price of Iranian dates is about $800 per ton.

This price difference can be due to various factors such as quality, type of date, production and transportation costs, and market conditions.

Mazafati dates, known as “black gold”

Mazafati dates, often known as “black gold”, are one of the most famous types of Iranian dates. Primarily grown in the Bam region of Kerman Province, these dates are known for their dark brown to black color, soft texture, and sweet caramel-like flavor. Medium-sized and moist inside, with melt-in-your-mouth flesh, Mazafati dates have a pleasant taste.

The high moisture content (15-35%) makes these dates ideal for those looking for fresh, flavorful dates. Unlike other types, Mazafati dates are usually consumed fresh, which has contributed to their popularity in both domestic and international markets.

Nutritional Properties

Mazafati dates are not only delicious but also rich in nutrients, including:

Natural sugars: Glucose and fructose, which provide quick energy.

Vitamins: Rich in B vitamins (B1, B2, B6) that help with metabolism and energy production.

Minerals: High levels of potassium, magnesium, and calcium, which promote bone health and cardiovascular function.

Fiber: Helps with digestion and gut health.

Antioxidants: Fight free radicals, reduce inflammation, and improve overall health.

Culinary Uses

Mazafati dates are very versatile and can be enjoyed in many ways:

Snacks: Eaten fresh as a healthy snack.

Desserts: As a natural sweetener for cakes, puddings and energy balls.

Stuffed foods: Usually filled with nuts such as almonds or walnuts and served as an appetizer.

Shakes: As a natural sweetener and texture enhancer.

Global Popularity

The luxurious taste and texture of Mazafati dates have gained many fans around the world. These dates are exported to various regions including the Middle East, Europe and Asia and are sold as a premium date.

Piarom dates are known as aristocratic dates.

Piarom dates, also known as Maryami dates, are known for their excellent quality. They are mainly grown in the Hajiabad region of Hormozgan province and have an elongated, dark brown to black appearance. The semi-dry texture and thin, edible skin that adheres to the flesh of the date give these dates a smooth and shiny appearance.

Piarom dates are less sticky than other varieties, which makes them ideal for storage and transportation. Their slightly nutty flavor and mild sweetness distinguish them.

Piarom dates are one of the popular export dates varieties, recognized as a premium product in the luxury markets of Europe and North America, due to their long shelf life and high transportability.

Nutritional properties

Piarom dates are a strong source of nutrition:

Low glycemic index: Suitable for diabetics and those who control their blood sugar levels.

Rich in minerals: High in iron, magnesium, and potassium, which promote blood health, bone density, and muscle function.

Protein and fiber: Aid in muscle repair and digestion.

Culinary Uses

Piarom dates are popular for their versatility:

Savory Snacks: Usually served with cheese.

Baking: Added to breads, muffins, and cookies.

Salads: Add flavor and texture to green salads or cereals.

Energy Bars: Used as a base for healthy snacks.

Export and Market Presence

Due to their long shelf life and excellent transportability, Piarom dates are a top export product and are particularly popular in the luxury markets of Europe and North America.

Sayer dates

Sayer dates, cultivated in Khuzestan Province, is one of the most produced and exported dates in Iran. With its amber color and distinctive caramel flavor, this dates is very popular for domestic and international consumption. Due to its lower moisture content (16 to 18 percent) and long shelf life, Sayer dates are suitable for storage and export to different countries. These dates are widely used in various industries such as the food industry, dates syrup production, and even in the production of sweets and chocolate.

Nutritional Features

Sayer dates are very nutritious and affordable:

Natural sugar: Suitable as a natural sweetener.

Selenium and magnesium: Boost the immune system and cellular health.

Fiber and antioxidants: Help support gut health and fight oxidative stress.

Low fat: A guilt-free snack.

Culinary Uses

Sayer dates are used in many industries:

Industrial uses: Processed into syrup, puree, or sugar.

Chocolate making: Used in making sweets, chocolates, and desserts.

Cooking: Used in stews and tagines to balance flavors.

Beverages: Naturally sweetens shakes or teas.

Affordable and accessible

Sayer dates are known for their excellent quality and affordable price. They are widely exported and are a popular choice for industries and households across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Countries that are most interested in importing Iranian dates

Iranian dates are in high demand in global markets due to their high quality and variety of varieties. The following countries imported the most Iranian dates in 2024:

India: One of the largest importers of Iranian dates, especially Mazafati and other dates. United Arab Emirates: Iranian dates are known as a luxury product in this country. Iraq: Dates are one of the main exports of Iran to Iraq. United States: Piarom and other dates from Iran are widely exported to the United States. European Union: Countries such as Germany and France have a high demand for Iranian dates, especially in luxury markets.

The use of date kernels in various sciences and industries, especially medicine, in terms of export and import

Date kernels, which were largely discarded as waste in the past, are now known to have several applications. The most important of these are as follows:

Medical Science:

o Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties: Research has shown that date kernels contain antioxidant compounds that can help reduce inflammation and protect against cell damage. These properties make them promising for use in the treatment of diseases such as chronic inflammation and even cancer.

o Antimicrobial properties: Research has shown that date kernels can have antibacterial and antiviral properties and be effective in treating some infections.

Textile industries (yarns and fibers):

o Date kernels are used as a natural resource in the textile industry. They are used to produce natural fibers and resistant yarns. These yarns can be used in the production of durable and wear-resistant fabrics due to their special properties.

o Production of natural fibers: In some cases, date kernels are used to produce synthetic fibers or yarns for use in technical and industrial fabrics.

Other industries:

o Production of date kernel flour: After grinding, date kernels can be converted into flour, which is used in the food industry as an additive or in the production of feed grains for animals.

o Medicinal uses: Date kernels are used in the manufacture of some medicines and dietary supplements.

These characteristics have made date kernels an important resource in many industries and have many applications not only in agriculture but also in medicine and industry.

Why Iranian dates dominate the global market

The unique climate, fertile soil and centuries of experience in date cultivation have made Iran a leader in the global date market. With more than 400 varieties of dates, Iranian dates cater to different tastes and needs. Mazafati, Piarom and other dates have enhanced Iran’s reputation in international trade as flagship products.

Key Success Factors: