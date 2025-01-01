English
UNICEF: Landmines and other explosives killing Syria’s children at ‘alarming rate’

Shafaqna English- More than 100 children were killed or wounded in Syria last month alone after setting off mines and other unexploded ordnance littering the country, the UN said.

The United Nations children’s agency UNICEF warned that Syria’s girls and boys “continue to suffer the brutal impact of unexploded ordnance at an alarming rate.”
Such ordnance, dubbed UXOs, are explosive weapons such as bombs, shells, grenades, land mines, and cluster munitions, that did not explode when they were deployed and remain a risk, sometimes for decades.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

