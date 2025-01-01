Report: EU sees 12% drop in asylum applications in 2024

Shafaqna English- The number of asylum applications submitted in Europe fell in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to the EU asylum agency.

According to a report by the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA), asylum applications in the European Union, Norway, and Switzerland decreased by around 12% in 2024.

The Malta-based agency recorded just over 1 million initial applications last year in the 27 EU member nations, along with Norway and Switzerland, compared to 1.14 million in 2023, according to a report seen by German news agency DPA and newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

