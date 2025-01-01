Saudi’s Hajj minister: Over 18.5mln pilgrims perform Hajj and Umrah in 2024

Shafaqna English- More than 18.5 million foreign pilgrims performed Hajj and Umrah during the year 2024, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said.

He said in his speech at the fourth Hajj Conference and Exhibition at the Jeddah Superdome.

Deputy Emir of Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishal inaugurated the Hajj Conference and Exhibition 2025 on Monday evening.

Prince Saud bin Mishal toured the exhibition held alongside the conference.

Al-Rabiah said that the number of visitors to the Rawdah Sharif at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah has exceeded 13 million in 2024. “We worked on developing the experience of visiting the Rawdah Sharif and hence we qualified human cadres, facilitated electronic reservation procedures, and created a professional grouping system that ensures the quality of service, and this resulted in an increase in the number of visitors to the Rawdah from four million in 2022 to more than 13 million visitors in 2024,” he said.

The minister indicated that work has been done to enhance competitiveness among Hajj companies, as their number has increased to 45 companies, which has contributed to increasing the level of pilgrims’ satisfaction with their services.

Source: Zawya

