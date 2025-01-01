US President: Rebuilding Los Angeles after devastating wildfires to cost tens of billions of dollars

Shafaqna English – On Monday, US President Joe Biden said it would take “tens of billions of dollars” to rebuild Los Angeles after catastrophic wildfires.

“Although the federal government is going to cover 100% of the cost for the next 180 days for things like firefighter overtime pay, debris removal, and temporary shelters, it’s going to cost tens of billions of dollars to get Los Angeles back to where it was,” Biden said in a briefing with emergency officials.

He said Congress will need to step up to provide funding to help those affected by the wildfires.

Biden said that state, local, and federal firefighters were able to prevent the largest fires from moving into new areas.

The president said that people impacted by the fires will receive a one-time payment of $770.

Source:Anadolu Agency