Secretary-General of MWL: Islam places no restrictions on girls’ education

Shafaqna English- Islam places no restrictions on girls’ education, Mohammed Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL) said at a landmark conference in Pakistan on Sunday.

The two-day event, co-hosted by Pakistan and the MWL under the patronage of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, focused on addressing challenges and opportunities in girls’ education across Muslim communities.

“Our Islamic faith has always celebrated the education of every Muslim, both male and female, because the message of Islam was to enlighten all, regardless of gender,” Al-Issa stated, emphasizing that any opposition to girls’ education stems from non-Islamic customs. He highlighted Islam’s historical legacy of women actively contributing to religious, scientific, political, and economic spheres.

Source: Middle East Monitor 

