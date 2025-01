Shafaqna English- Why Quran? presented: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), described by Sheikh Azhar Nasser. The divine guidance Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) received from childhood, the Sacrilegious wars, and the Fudul Pact made by the Quraysh to uphold justice.

The Sacrilegious Wars | The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) (Part 9)

Part of series: The Life Of Prophet Muhammad by Sheikh Azhar Nasser

