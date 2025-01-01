English
Saudi Arabia displays advanced vehicles for medical services in Hajj Season

Shafaqna English- The Saudi Red Crescent Authority exhibits medical vehicles for pilgrimage services.

The authority is introducing advanced 4×4 ambulances linked to control centers to enhance response times and medical services.

Another vehicle introduced by the authority is the Spider motorcycle, designed for rapid deployment in emergencies, particularly in crowded areas in Makkah and Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The vehicle contains essential medical devices, such as oxygen cylinders and immobilization splints, to respond to emergencies like asthma attacks and cardiac arrests.

The authority also introduced an amphibious vehicle, the first in the Middle East, which can navigate rugged terrain, water, and muddy areas, the SPA reported.

Source: Arab News

